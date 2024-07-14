Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $695,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,581,000 after purchasing an additional 844,298 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $117,299,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $213.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.36 and its 200-day moving average is $202.22.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.33.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

