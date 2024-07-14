Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $742,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 20.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $542,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $465,659,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Prologis by 669.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 359,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,755,000 after acquiring an additional 312,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $120.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.61. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

