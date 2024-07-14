Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,740,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,787,000 after buying an additional 88,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $554,386,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in MercadoLibre by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 286,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,025,000 after buying an additional 52,775 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,761.22 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,126.84 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,661.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,611.42. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.