Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $213.30 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.