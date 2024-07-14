Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ASML by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after acquiring an additional 203,860 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $150,318,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,584,000 after acquiring an additional 194,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,083.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $1,085.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,000.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $930.22. The stock has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

