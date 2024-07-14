Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 156,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

HDV stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $111.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.97.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

