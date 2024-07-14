Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

