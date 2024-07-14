Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,016,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $359.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

