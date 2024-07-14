Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $454,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

