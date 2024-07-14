Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $4,973,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,366 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
