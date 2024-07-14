Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,345 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $187.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $971.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

