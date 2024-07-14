Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,363 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,228,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $3,735,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $124.19.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

