Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 178 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,674,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.21.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $343.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.55. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $347.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

