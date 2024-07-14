Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 4,468 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

