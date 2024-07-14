Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 794 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $138.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

