Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $376.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

