Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $168.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

