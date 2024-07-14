Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The company has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average is $95.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

