Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,116 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,381,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 118,269 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 75,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

