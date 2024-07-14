Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,141 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.39 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

