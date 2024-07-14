Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,612 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDW stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

