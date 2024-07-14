Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 202 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $283.35 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

