Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 215 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.25.

Linde Trading Up 1.3 %

Linde stock opened at $440.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

