Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 229 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $2,009,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $4,161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 35.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 631.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $153.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

