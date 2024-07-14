Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,303 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $857.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $795.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.64. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.