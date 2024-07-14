Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 44 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $284.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.11. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.