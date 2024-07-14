Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 600 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $186.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

