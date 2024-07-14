Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 9,758 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,573,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 470,699 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 903,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,441,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 441,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Equity Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GAB opened at $5.40 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.