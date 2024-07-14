Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,522,000 after acquiring an additional 775,520 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,865,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,374,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.50 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50.

