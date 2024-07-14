Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $463.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

