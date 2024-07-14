Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $43.94 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $355.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MBIN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

