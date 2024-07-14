Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Navient worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Navient by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Navient by 11.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. Navient Co. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

