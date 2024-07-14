Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 266.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $161,364,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 201,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,497,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

