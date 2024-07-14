Empowered Funds LLC Buys 33,731 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 193.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 106.6% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.82. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $122.76.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

