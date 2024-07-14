Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,788 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.