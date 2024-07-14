Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 441,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,780 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,527,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $85.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

