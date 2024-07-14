Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 52,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,086 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.4 %

SKX stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

