Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 12,250 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Bread Financial worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BFH opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFH. Barclays upped their price target on Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

