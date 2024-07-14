Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 86,470 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Crown at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,029,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,039,000 after buying an additional 350,265 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Crown by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after buying an additional 186,387 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Crown by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after acquiring an additional 133,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

