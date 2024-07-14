Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

