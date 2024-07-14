Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 172.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Enova International were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $957,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enova International alerts:

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $110,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $641,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,043 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVA

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.45. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $609.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.