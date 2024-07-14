Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Enovis were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Enovis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Enovis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enovis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Up 0.8 %

ENOV stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

