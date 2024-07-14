Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 0.2%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 1,787,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,369,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Enovix Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

