Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) & NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Head-To-Head Analysis

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoMagic and Enphase Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy $2.29 billion 7.09 $438.94 million $1.92 62.16

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy 15.10% 31.89% 9.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Enphase Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NeoMagic and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Enphase Energy 3 12 17 0 2.44

Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $130.35, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Risk and Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

