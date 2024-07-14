Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,147 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $554.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $563.23 and a 200 day moving average of $559.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

