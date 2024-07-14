Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,590 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 192.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $177.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.93.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

