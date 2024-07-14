Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 7,604 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

