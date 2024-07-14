Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $291,171,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,514,000 after acquiring an additional 809,370 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after acquiring an additional 742,449 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE EL opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average of $134.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $194.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

