Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 173 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $445.98 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $451.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

