Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 544 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 37.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Snowflake by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 384,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,085,000 after purchasing an additional 206,589 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $135.75 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.60 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,960 shares of company stock valued at $67,198,020. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

